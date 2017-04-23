Miami-Dade County

April 23, 2017 6:50 AM

One dead, four injured in Golden Glades shooting

By David J. Neal

One woman was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at the Golden Glades Park & Ride, according to Miami-Dade police.

The five women, police say, were dropped off at the transit center at 16000 NW Seventh Ave. around 1:45 a.m. when someone in a car started shooting at the group before racing away.

WPLG-Channel 10 reports the name of the young woman who died is Jasmine Dixon, 21, of Miami.

