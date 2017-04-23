One dead, four injured in Golden Glades shooting

One woman was killed and four were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at the Golden Glades Park & Ride, according to Miami-Dade police.
The five women, police say, were dropped off at the transit center at 16000 NW Seventh Ave. around 1:45 a.m. when someone in a car started shooting at the group before racing away.
WPLG-Channel 10 reports the name of the young woman who died is Jasmine Dixon, 21, of Miami.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
