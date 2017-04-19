Judge blocks city of Miami from targeting Airbnb hosts

A Miami-Dade judge has temporarily blocked the city of Miami from going after Airbnb hosts accused of illegally renting their properties, according to the popular home-sharing platform.

Prompted by a lawsuit filed this month on behalf of five hosts who own property in the city limits, Judge Beatrice Butchko issued a temporary restraining order barring the city from enforcing its short-tern rental ban in residential neighborhoods, Airbnb announced late Wednesday evening. Butchko, according to the company, ruled that the city was preempted by state law from banning short-term rentals.

“On behalf of our Miami host community, we are grateful to the Court for giving this important matter immediate attention,” Airbnb said in a statement. “We are hopeful that it will result in relief and fair treatment for the 3,000 Miamians who responsibly share their homes on Airbnb.”

Airbnb has been locked in a political struggle for months with the city and Mayor Tomás Regalado, who says short-term rentals are bad for bedroom communities. The city, citing a 2015 zoning opinion, says it’s illegal to rent properties in residential neighborhoods for less than one month.

The issue came to a head last month following a City Hall hearing, during which a number of Airbnb hosts gave their names and addresses and spoke in favor of the business. Afterward, Miami officials said the hosts were breaking the law and had outed themselves — prompting Airbnb’s lawsuit.

But the company, arguing that a state law keeps the city from enforcing its opinion, filed suit to stop the city from “persecuting” its citizens. Airbnb then filed for a temporary injunction, prompting a round of subpoenas to Miami officials and Wednesday’s emergency evidentiary hearing.

According to Airbnb, “Judge Butchko also enjoined the City of Miami from requiring constituents to provide their names and addresses when speaking at future City Commission hearings as a result of threats made by Mayor Tomas Regalado and City Manager Daniel Alfonso to target Airbnb Miami hosts who spoke a March 23 hearing.”

This is a breaking news item and will be updated as more information becomes available.