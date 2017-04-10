Miami-Dade County

April 10, 2017 5:22 PM

18-wheeler rolls over near Palmetto ramp; roads closed

By Monique O. Madan

mmadan@miamiherald.com

Traffic is snarling near a 826 entrance ramp after a tractor-trailer rolled over, officials say.

The accident happened just blocks from the Northwest 74th Street northbound ramp of the Palmetto Expressway in Medley.

Surrounding roads are blocked. If possible, seek an alternative route.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Miami-Dade County

