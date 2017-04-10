18-wheeler rolls over near Palmetto ramp; roads closed

Traffic is snarling near a 826 entrance ramp after a tractor-trailer rolled over, officials say.
The accident happened just blocks from the Northwest 74th Street northbound ramp of the Palmetto Expressway in Medley.
Surrounding roads are blocked. If possible, seek an alternative route.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer rollover crash blocks Northwest 74th Street entrance ramp onto 826 NB in Medley https://t.co/4JXQkaLUmV pic.twitter.com/COuZr3or4C— NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) April 10, 2017
