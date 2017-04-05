To save Grove Playhouse, historic board decides it’s OK to tear down part of it

1:09 Kendall Baptist Hospital hosts a community session on the Zika virus Pause

3:22 Ex-wife of boxing legend Muhammad Ali talks about being stopped at FLL

0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities

1:35 Garbage-truck driver honored after saving police officer's life

1:03 3 ways to protect yourself from Zika

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

3:41 Trump stumps to Bay of Pigs vets in Little Havana

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'