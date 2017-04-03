Let the 2018 campaign season begin: Miami-Dade commissioner files for second term

0:57 Florida Tour de Force kicks off in North Miami Beach Pause

2:03 Government-paid hunter tracks invasive Burmese pythons

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

3:11 Wasserman Schultz may propose bill about transporting guns on airplanes

0:28 Families of murder victims want same speedy investigations as in police shooting cases

1:22 Two Miami-Dade police detectives ambushed and shot Monday night

2:10 Miami and Miami Beach take steps to fight Airbnb rentals