Bayfront Park director resigns after rift over Rolling Loud festival

The long-time executive director of Miami’s Bayfront Park Management Trust resigned this week following a flare-up over a three-day hip hop festival scheduled in early May.
Timothy Schmand, 61, said he began thinking about stepping down about a year ago to pursue other interests. But he says a dispute with Miami Commissioner and Bayfront Trust chairman Frank Carollo over Rolling Loud, a three day festival headlined by Kendrick Lamar, Future and Lil Wayne, “may have helped” him make a decision.
He tendered his resignation Wednesday, effective April 12.
“For the last 25 years I convinced the city to pay me to come down and have fun at Bayfront Park. I got to tell you it was the most fulfilling time of my life. But all things end,” said Schmand, who may return to writing fiction. “I have been thinking about this since I turned 60. It seemed like a good opportunity.”
Audio of Tuesday’s meeting of the Bayfront Trust board shows Carollo was frustrated with Schmand after learning about Rolling Loud from police officers this week during a press conference held to discuss the city’s handling of the Ultra Music Festival this past weekend. Rolling Loud, which was held at Soho Studios and Mana Wynwood the last two years, is scheduled May 5 - 7 at Bayfront Park, located next to the Bayside Marketplace in downtown.
Carollo says he was unaware of the event, which he says police told him is expected to draw about 40,000 attendees every day. Carollo worried that downtown residents and workers may not react well to a second large festival in two months, and told Schmand that the Trust’s laws require that all contracts go before the board.
“They’re advertising already and selling tickets for this event. It’s a three-day event. I found out about this yesterday,” said Carollo, noting that it’s probably too late to cancel the festival without a lawsuit. “The way it was described to me by police, it is the Ultra of hip hop. Nothing against hip hop. Nothing against any type of music. We're a diverse community ... I do believe this board should be notified and we should have the ultimate authority to say yay or nay.”
Schmand said he decided to book the festival after learning the trust, which oversees the park’s maintenance and operations, as well as Museum Park, faced a budget shortfall.
“We didn’t enter into this event lightly,” he said. “It’s totally my decision and if there's any negative outcome it’s my responsibility.”
Schmand said Carollo did not ask him to resign. Reached Friday, Carollo said Schmand accomplished great things for the park. He plans to recommend that veteran Trust employee Jose Gell take over on an interim basis.
“The bottom line is Tim tendered his resignation and we're moving forward and transitioning to the next steps for the Bayfront Trust,” he said.
