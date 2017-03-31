Miami-Dade County

March 31, 2017 6:39 AM

Two burning cars, reports of shots fired near Miami Jackson Senior High

CBS4

Miami police are trying figure out what they have on their hands after getting a call about cars on fire near Miami Jackson Senior High.

When officers arrived on the scene at 1680 West 39th St., they found three vehicles which appeared to have crashed, two were on fire.

As they were investigating that they were told that there had been shots fired in the area. Several bullet casings were found but there was no evidence that anyone had been hurt in the shooting.

Police detained two people on the scene but it is not known if they are connected to the burning vehicles or the shooting.

Miami-Dade County

