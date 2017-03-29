Thousands in northern Miami-Dade are being told to boil their water before using

Thousands of residents in northern Miami-Dade County are being told to boil their tap water before using it after a minute-long power outage Wednesday at North Miami Beach’s Norwood Water Treatment Plant.
“Therefore, as a precaution, we advise that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled prior to usage,” the utility, NMBWater, said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.
The notice comes after “consultation with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County,” according to the release.
NMBWater services 170,000 customers in North Miami Beach, Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach and unincorporated Northeast Miami-Dade.
For at least 48 hours, customers are being told to bring the water to a rolling boil for one minute to remove any possible contaminents.
The “Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until the utility is given the all-clear from the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade.
To view the water service area map or for more information, visit www.nmbwater.com or call 305-919‐3756.
