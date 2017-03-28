Before they were shot, ambushed Miami-Dade detectives found themselves surrounded in total darkness

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:03 Mayor Tómas Regalado and the State of the City Address

0:45 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities

1:16 Local Airbnb host urges county to let service remain an option

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

4:08 Video: Miami doctor performs plastic surgery (Graphic Content)

2:09 Lawyer talks about investigation into his pants catching fire during arson trial

1:00 Video shows scene of Marlins' José Fernández boat crash