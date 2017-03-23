Showdown between Regalado and Airbnb drags on at Miami City Hall

2:17 Spoonbills indicator for health of Florida Bay Pause

0:42 An off-duty cop went unconscious in a drive-thru. He jumped though the window to help.

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

4:00 Footage of fatal shooting at Miccosukee Casino

1:29 Teens from around South Florida gather for health summit at UM

0:36 Video shows Darren Rainey being taken out of cell by prison staff

0:46 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities

2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera