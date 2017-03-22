Miami-Dade investigators knocked commissioners for VIP treatment at MIA. Then came the funding threat.

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game Pause

0:46 Explaining the fight between Airbnb and Miami-Dade municipalities

4:01 Footage of fatal shooting at Miccosukee Casino

2:10 Miami and Miami Beach take steps to fight Airbnb rentals

0:36 Video shows Darren Rainey being taken out of cell by prison staff

1:31 Prison guards respond to a collapsed Darren Rainey

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

1:16 FWC photos show José Fernandez boat accident

3:02 Heartbreaking moments at the funeral mass of Jose Fernandez