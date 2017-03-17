Prosecutors find no wrongdoing in shower death at Dade Correctional mental health unit

The corrections officers who locked a schizophrenic inmate into a rigged shower -- one that at least five inmates said was cranked up to scalding temperatures -- committed no crime, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernández Rundle announced Friday.

The state attorney’s two-year investigation into the June 23, 2012, death of Darren Rainey at Dade Correctional Institution concluded that the officers — Sgt. John Fan Fan, Cornelius Thompson, Ronald Clarke and Edwina Williams — did not act with premeditation, malice, recklessness, ill-will, hatred or evil intent when they locked Rainey into the shower.

They also said that there was no evidence that the shower was scalding, even though it appears clear that the police detectives who arrived at the scene immediately after the incident didn’t take the water temperature.

“The shower was itself neither dangerous nor unsafe,’’ the report concluded. “The evidence does not show that Rainey’s well-being was grossly disregarded by the correctional staff.’’

The report says there is no evidence that the water in the shower was inordinately hot.

Fernández Rundle’s conclusion contrasts sharply with the assertions of his family and others, including some former prison staffers who talked to the Herald. They believe the shower, whose temperature was controlled from the outside, was used to expose inmates to searing temperatures. A nurse in the prison infirmary told the Miami Herald that the temperature of Rainey’s body that night was so high it could not be registered on a thermometer.

The circumstances of his death — and subsequent assertions by several staff members and inmates at the prison that Rainey and other disabled prisoners had been routinely abused by officers— thrust Dade Correctional into the spotlight and led to a grassroots movement by civil rights groups and advocates for those with mental illnesses, demanding reforms to the Florida prison system.

Multiple inmates told the Herald that the placement of the temperature controls on the outside of the shower unit was deliberately so officers could crank the water to scalding temperatures, or make it frigidly cold, to punish inmates in the transitional care unit, which housed inmates with mental illnesses.