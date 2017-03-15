For Holocaust victims, a path to reclaim stolen assets and stories of their loved ones

2:42 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase meets the press at combine Pause

3:23 Assimilation of a Jewish Cuban girl to the U.S.

2:09 Lawyer talks about investigation into his pants catching fire during arson trial

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:32 Trayvon Martin's parents on decision not to charge Zimmerman with hate crime

0:57 'El Clásico' will be played in Miami in July

0:28 Airport strike halts flights from Haiti

1:10 Celebrity Cruises’ new ship gets built in virtual reality

0:11 Thief steals leaf blower in Miami