Miami-Dade lawmakers want criminal penalties for fraud and abuse by condo directors

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game Pause

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

0:35 The World Baseball Classic kicks off Friday at Marlins Park

6:39 Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier talks free agency at combine

1:24 The Florida Grand Opera revives the story of famed Cuban dissident writer Reinaldo Arenas in ‘Before Night Falls.’

2:40 Extortion claim goes public at Bal Harbour meeting

1:22 MIA official arrested on $5 million scam