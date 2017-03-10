Six men, one woman arrested by human trafficking unit

4:02 Men dressed as women rob Broward jewelry store Pause

1:05 Court hearing on Miami-Dade mayor's Trump-friendly policy to jail people slated for deportation

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

1:17 Airport workers claim they lost their jobs after speaking out

2:21 MIA holds important emergency drill

4:59 Video: Five questions with David Beckham about MLS in Miami

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

1:58 Michael’s Genuine Food & Drink celebrates 10 years