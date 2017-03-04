About 2,000 Trump supporters rally at Tropical Park. ‘Cubans for Trump’ said one sign.

Waving American flags and wearing red hats, about 2,000 people gathered at Tropical Park Saturday morning to show their support for President Donald Trump.
Displaying signs like Eva Sanchez’s “Latinos Support Trump — Build the Wall & Close the Border,’’ the crowd cheered on Trump’s immigration policies, which call for building a wall on the southern U.S. border with Mexico and temporarily banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Somalia, Libya, Yemen and Sudan — from entering the country. (A federal appeals court panel unanimously blocked the ban last month.)
The rallies were held across the nation Saturday to show support for Trump, whose disapproval ratings, hovering around 50 percent, are at historically high levels for a new president. In Palm Beach, where Trump is staying this weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate, dueling rallies of pro- and anti-Trump supporters squared off with harsh words and curses, the Palm Beach Post reported.
At Tropical Park, the crowd was clearly pro-Trump.
Some, like Mauricio Garcia, holding a sign, “Trump is not alone,” said Trump “deserves a chance.’’
Others, like Coralin Parker, wearing a U.S. Navy Women’s Veteran visor, said she agreed with Trump’s immigration policies: “Being a vet, I know the immigration problem is very bad.’’
Many also supported Trump’s call to repeal and replace Obamacare, although that effort has been stymied as Republicans disagree over ways to finance a new healthcare plan. Additionally, as people worry that they may lose their health insurance under a new plan — or have to pay more for it — support for Obamacare has been growing, polls show.
Groups that helped organize the rally included Latinas for Trump, Cubans4Trump, Tea Party Miami and Miami Dade Citizens 4 Trump.
At least person made it clear he opposed Trump.
South Miami Vice Mayor Bob Welsh, a vocal critic of Trump’s, held up a sign with six statements: “1. No jail for Hillary. 2. Mexico ain’t paying. 3. Good hombres R staying. 4. Obamacare’s YUGE. 5. Swamp billionaire. 6. Managers rise to their incompetence level.’’
The rally lasted about two hours and trailed off as supporters headed to La Carreta on Bird Road, just west of Tropical Park.
As the Trump supporters sipped cafecitos at the outside window, one woman hoisted her sign: “Cubans for Trump.’’
