Philanthropy Miami summit to put social ventures in the shark tank

“Passion Meets Purpose” is the theme of next week’s Philanthropy Miami summit, a daylong conference showcasing philanthropic and nonprofit trends.
On the agenda is an exploration of Miami’s new status as one of the Rockefeller Foundation’s 100 resilient global cities. Through a partnership, Miami-Dade County and the cities of Miami and Miami Beach are developing a strategy to tackle community problems, and Philantropy Miami will assemble experts on climate change, housing, economic development and transportation to discuss the issues. “Our goal is to leverage resources and expertise, and to develop more community-business partnerships to solve Miami’s needs,” said Dave Halpern, a member of the Philanthropy Miami 2017 planning committee and president of Exceptional Organizations.
The summit at Jungle Island on Thursday, March 9, will also spotlight fund-raising tools and strategies that nonprofits can use to raise more donations, grow their volunteer base and expand their boards. Paul Shoemaker, the founder of Social Venture Partners, a Seattle-based venture philanthropy organization now in more than 40 cities worldwide, will be a keynote speaker, and a Miami chapter of SVP will launch after the conference. Four social impact ventures – Master Honey, Miami Is Kind, Mind & Melody Music Studio and Overtown Youth Center – will go head-to-head in a shark tank-style contest with a $10,000 prize.
More information and tickets: philanthropymiami.org.
