High court overturns decision validating recession-era cuts to Miami employees’ pay and pensions

In a decision that may or may not have dramatic financial consequences for Miami taxpayers, the state’s high court has overturned a lower court decision validating unilateral pay and pension cuts foisted years ago on public employees by city officials during the depths of a financial crisis.
The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday quashed a ruling by the First District Court of Appeal that upheld Miami’s 2010 decision to force open union contracts and make steep concessions under the powers of a rarely-utilized “financial urgency” state statute.
The cuts, including dramatic salary reductions and a $100,000 cap on pensions, were hugely controversial even as they helped Miami avoid bankruptcy during the recession.
The city has easily saved more than $100 million as a result of those cuts, according to administrators, who worried two years ago before the Supreme Court heard the case that they could be on the hook for back-pay if they lost. For now, though, the consequences of the high court’s opinion aren’t entirely clear.
Police declared victory, but the city remained confident as the state’s high court ordered the case sent back to the appellate court for reconsideration.
“The Florida Supreme Court has spoken,” Lt. Javier Ortiz, Miami’s police union president, said in a text message. “The City of Miami wronged our police officers of over $100 million dollars in pay and benefits. It’s time for the City to make good on their past commitments” to employees.
Justices Jorge Labarga, Barbara Pariente, and Fred Lewis said in their opinion that the lower court and a state hearing officer who initially reviewed the dispute between Miami and its police officers were wrong when they said city officials were “not required to demonstrate that funds are not available from any other possible source” before reopening a collectively bargained contract.
Likewise, the justices said the lower court incorrectly opined that the city was not required to go through a dispute resolution process known as “impasse” before forcing open its employees’ contracts. In the same ruling, the justices affirmed a separate Fourth District opinion that sided with Hollywood’s firefighters in a similar “financial urgency” case, and sent the Miami case back to the lower court “for proceedings that are consistent with this decision.”
The ruling is specific to the First District’s legal reasoning, and does not opine on whether Miami properly reopened its union contracts. The lower court could still come to the same conclusion under the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the financial urgency statute.
Ronald J. Cohen, an attorney who represented the Fraternal Order of Police in their case, said he was still reviewing the opinion when contacted Thursday morning and would comment later. Miami City Attorney Victoria Méndez remained confident.
“We are pleased that the Supreme Court has clarified the process,” she wrote. “We look forward to continuing to advance our position on the remand.
