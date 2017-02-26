Greece comes alive at annual church festival

Hundreds of people came out Sunday for the last day of Saint Sophia’s annual Greek festival to enjoy cultural food, dance and crafts.
Arrows pointed people to all the festival entailed: an outdoor bazaar, food vendors selling moussaka, cheese and spinach pies and gyros, cooking demos and amusements and rides.
Children from the church’s dance troupe also entertained festival-goers throughout the weekend.
The festival, held at St. Sophia’s, 244 SW 24th Rd. in Miami’s Roads neighborhood, is in its 39th year.
In addition to the festivities, guests were able to tour St. Sophia’s Byzantine cathedral.
