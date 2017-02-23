It’s Greek: Saint Sophia festival runs Friday through Sunday in Miami

3:01 Billy Cole on his brother Norris Cole's shooting death Pause

3:51 Intellectually-impaired teen locked in legal limbo

1:47 The checks and balances of executive orders

1:07 Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters for the first time since being injured

8:16 Pat Riley discusses Shaquille O'Neal's Heat career

0:59 Annual Miami boat show kicks off on Virginia Key

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video

5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court