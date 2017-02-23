It’s Greek: Saint Sophia festival runs Friday through Sunday in Miami

Saint Sophia’s annual Greek festival, which features traditional dancing and delicacies including mousaka, cheese and spinach pies and gyros, opens Friday in Miami for the 39th year.
The festival runs 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at Saint Sophia’s, 244 SW 24th Rd. in Miami’s Roads neighborhood.
A childrens’ dance troupe at the church will perform folk dances throughout the weekend. Also vendors in booths will offer arts and crafts, clothing, jewelry, religious art and devotional items and books, according to spokesman John Kiskinis.
Cooking demonstrations will also take place, along with guided tours of St. Sophia’s Byzantine cathedral, he said.
Admission is $5 for adults; children under 12 are free. For information, visit www.stsophiamiamifest.org.
