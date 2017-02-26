Former University of Florida football All-America arrested on felony drug charges

Matt Elam, a Baltimore Ravens safety and former University of Florida All-America, got arrested in Miami-Dade on felony drug charges in Sunday’s wee hours.
Elam, 25, was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center Sunday at 3:45 a.m. on possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana; possession of marijuana with intent to sell/distribute/manufacture; possession of a controlled substance; and an outstanding warrant for reckless driving, according to Miami-Dade Corrections records.
The Palm Beach Gardens native earned Mr. Football and Gatorade High School Player of the Year honors in 2009 playing linebacker, defensive back, wide receiver and running back at Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer High School. He started every game his sophomore and junior seasons at Florida, intercepting four passes and making 11 tackles for loss during his 2012 First Team All-America junior season.
Baltimore made Elam a first round pick in 2013 and he started 15 games as a rookie for the defending Super Bowl champions. That decreased to 11 his second season, then zero in 2015 as he missed the whole season with a torn bicep. He didn’t return until nine games left in the 2016 season.
Because Baltimore decided not to pick up the fifth year of his contract, Elam will likely be a free agent this offseason.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as learned.
