Coconut Grove Arts Festival draws thousands

Thousands of people took advantage of Sunday’s sunny weather by exploring the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, which runs through Monday.
The annual festival, produced by the Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association, Inc., showcased more than 300 artists including photography, clay work and sculpture in a one-mile stretch.
The festival, which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, also includes musical performances and a variety of food offerings.
