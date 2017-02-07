For Valentine’s Day on a budget, be glad you’re in Miami and not La La Land

When pitching woo on Valentine’s Day, it’s all about location, location, location.
But we’re not talking about picking a restaurant by the water or Miami Beach versus Coral Gables.
Rather, location greatly affects the cost of romance, a recently released survey by online florist Bloomy Days reveals.
The results of the Valentine’s Day Price Index 2017 found that Miami ranks 38th overall among the 50 cities surveyed for priciest dates if you go all out. This means buying a dozen roses, spending a day at the spa, dining out for two with wine at a Michelin Star-rated restaurant, topping the evening with a movie and snacks and sleeping (yeah, right) it all off at a luxury hotel.
Only Los Angeles, which is the No. 1 priciest city overall for Valentine’s Day, is more expensive for that night at a hotel than Miami, which is the second most expensive for luxury lodging — $535.03 for that hotel California compared to $444.09 in Miami, according to Bloomy Days.
And our movie theater tickets put us in the Top 15 most expensive but, hey, the made-in-Miami “Moonlight” was excellent and still about $2.50 cheaper than “La La Land” in its city of origin.
As for you big spenders, you’ll fit in best in Los Angeles, Venice, New York, Sydney and Zurich as these are the five most expensive cities. Those on a budget might consider Prague, Cork, Madrid, Belfast and Cardiff as these are the least expensive cities.
For the cost of a romantic day in L.A., a couple could afford all the romantic activities in Prague and still have enough money left over for a return flight.
