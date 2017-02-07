Miami-Dade County

February 7, 2017 12:22 PM

Toddler left inside hot car in driveway dies

By Alex Harris

aharris@miamiherald.com

A 1-year-old child left in a car in front of a Pinecrest home for an hour has died, police said Tuesday.

Miami-Dade police said Samuel Schnall, who turned 1 on Jan. 20, died at Baptist Hospital in Kendall. Samuel was taken there after he was found inside a car parked in front of a home in the 7700 block of Southwest 124th Terrace around 3 p.m. Monday. It was 82 degrees outside.

Jennifer Capote, a Miami-Dade police spokeswoman, said on Monday a “family member” was watching the child and was “out and about.”

When that family member came home, he or she left the child in the car. Samuel did not live in the home, Capote said.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.

Police spokeswoman gives update on child left in car in Pinecrest

Pinecrest police responded to a home where a one-year-old child was left in a car. The child was found unresponsive and was rushed to Baptist Hospital.

Patrick Farrell The Miami Herald

