State fails to protect condo owners from board fraud, grand jury finds

0:50 Protesters want Miami-Dade to defy Trump on immigration order Pause

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:15 Kids ask Mayor Gimenez to make Miami-Dade a sanctuary county

1:17 White House: Funding to sanctuary cities a 'taxpayer issue'

1:51 Wynwood baker's newest creation — shrine to Zika

1:35 Miami plastic surgeon discusses his work

0:32 Police spokeswoman gives update on child left in car in Pinecrest

5:42 Daughter of murder victim rips police for not arresting her father's murderer

2:05 Zak the Baker opens new kosher deli in Wynwood