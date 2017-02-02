3 local mosques want to you to rally and pray with them

Three Miami-area mosques are having rallies Friday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s recent travel ban.
On Monday, Trump signed an order to halt people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days. That order prompted protests at several major airports across the country, including Miami.
“Those hasty actions do not reflect our core American values and can tarnish our reputation around the world in addition to damaging the social fabric of our own community,” Sheryl M. Tropin, chairman of the board of the Miami Coalition of Christians and Jews, said in an email. “We are especially concerned that such immigration decisions may be based upon religious affiliation, nationality or ethnicity.”
Organizers of the rallies also invite anyone, across all faiths, to visit a mosque to “express friendship and solidarity with our Muslim community,” Tropin said.
Here are the locations for Friday’s rallies, which are scheduled from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.:
▪ Islamic Center of North Miami aka Miami Gardens Masjid: 4305 NW 183rd St., Miami Gardens
▪ Masjid Al-Ansar: 5245 NW Seventh Ave., Miami
▪ Islamic School of Miami aka Masjid An Noor: 11699 SW 147th Ave., Kendall
Organizers are asking visitors who enter a mosque to be aware of custom and tradition. Visitors going inside are asked to wear long sleeves, with women covering their heads. Shoes need to be removed (but socks left on) at the entrance of the mosque. Prayers will be inside but the rallies will be outside.
For more information, call 305-755-6096 or visit www.miamiccj.org.
