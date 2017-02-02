All clear given after bomb threat causes evacuation at Gulliver Prep

Gulliver Prep received a bomb threat that caused a full school evacuation Thursday morning.
By 3:30 p.m. Frank Steel, head of schools, said the school was safe.
“The authorities have completed a thorough sweep of the Prep campus and have given us the all-clear,” he said in an email. “It is now safe for us to return to campus.”
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Pinecrest police responded to the high school, 6575 SW 88th St., after the threat came in around 11 a.m. Before noon, Preparatory students were bused to Gulliver’s Miller Drive campus, 8000 Miller Dr.. When the high school students arrived, the students at the Miller Drive campus students were released early.
Around 1:20 p.m., the school tweeted that canine units from Florida International University police and the University of Miami police were still sweeping the campus.
All activities at the Preparatory campus were canceled.
Now that police said the school was safe, parents and students who need to return to the Preparatory campus to get cars and belongings can do so until 9 p.m. Thursday, Steel said.
Normal operations will resume Friday.
Thank god I bought breakfast this morning bc this bomb is going into lunch— Tammmmmmy (@Taimaisu) February 2, 2017
