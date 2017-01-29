Miami-Dade County

January 29, 2017

Firefighters rescue driver trapped inside truck that crashed into palm tree

By Carli Teproff

Firefighters rescued a driver who was pinned inside the cab of a large truck after crashing into a palm tree Sunday.

The crash happened near the off ramp of Florida’s Turnpike and Red Road, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Crews responded to a report of a person trapped inside a truck just before 4 p.m. They found that the driver’s legs were pinned inside the cab of a flatbed tow truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team, along with Miramar Fire Rescue crews, pulled the driver out.

The driver was rushed to a local hospital as a trauma alert. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Miami-Dade County

