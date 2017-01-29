Firefighters rescue driver trapped inside truck that crashed into palm tree

Firefighters rescued a driver who was pinned inside the cab of a large truck after crashing into a palm tree Sunday.
The crash happened near the off ramp of Florida’s Turnpike and Red Road, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
Crews responded to a report of a person trapped inside a truck just before 4 p.m. They found that the driver’s legs were pinned inside the cab of a flatbed tow truck.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Technical Rescue Team, along with Miramar Fire Rescue crews, pulled the driver out.
The driver was rushed to a local hospital as a trauma alert. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
