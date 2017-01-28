South Florida lawmakers remain mostly silent on Trump refugee order

What do most South Florida politicians think about President Donald Trump’s extraordinary executive order on refugees?
It’s hard to say, because many lawmakers have been silent.
The Miami Herald asked the offices of local members of Congress to comment Saturday on Trump’s order from late Friday, which cut the number of refugee admissions into the U.S. in half, immediately barred all refugees from entering the the country for four months, indefinitely banned all Syrian refugees, and prohibited entry of visitors from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — all Muslim-majority countries — for 90 days.
“I’m establishing new vetting measures to keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America,” Trump said Friday when he signed the order. “We don’t want them here.”
Implementation of the policy caused widespread confusion at major international airports, prompting some protests after people were detained. The American Civil Liberties Union sued Trump.
“It’s working out very nicely,” Trump said Saturday about his policy. “You see it at the airports, you see it all over.”
As of shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday, the Herald had received comment or spotted social-media responses from five lawmakers. Two came from Republicans; the first was from U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo of Miami, who didn’t vote for Trump and took a cautious, middle-of-the-road approach to the president’s policy while sounding a note of caution about the apparent targeting of Muslim immigrants. Another Miami Republican who didn’t back Trump, U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, said outright she objected to the seven-country visa suspensions.
Nationally, some Republicans are criticizing Trump’s order, but most have stayed quiet, The Washington Post reported.
Three South Florida Democrats blasted Trump on Saturday.
What the local lawmakers said is listed below. This story will be updated when — and if — more legislators decide to weigh in.
U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Florida: no response
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida: no response
U.S. Rep. Carlos Curbelo, R-Miami:
The United States is and has always been a generous nation when it comes to welcoming those who seek refuge and want to contribute. I expect that these executive orders are in fact temporary and that after the Administration strengthens the vetting process, we can continue our tradition of welcoming those who are persecuted in an orderly manner and without any kind of religious test.
U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton:
Our nation has a proud history of welcoming refugees from around the world fleeing horrific conditions in their home countries, and escaping extreme violence and persecution to seek safety in the United States.
In a direct attack on this proudly American value, the President’s executive order on refugees starts a period in which the United States closes its doors to the most vulnerable people, including children, seeking safety in our country.
Our top priority is guaranteeing the safety and security of the American people, and I believe we need a thorough and comprehensive vetting process for all people seeking asylum or refuge.
However, the President’s decision - to slam the door on all refugees for four months and Muslim refugees indefinitely, and to cut by more than half the number of refugees seeking safe haven this year — will leave thousands of vulnerable families and children around the world in limbo, leaving them to suffer horrific atrocities and persecution.
This will mean the LGBT individual from Uganda or any country that criminalizes homosexuality, and the thousands of Baha’i, Jewish, Christian, and Muslim refugees persecuted in Iran, would continue to live in fear of persecution without any hope of being welcomed in our country where Lady Liberty’s torch will no longer light a path toward freedom.
This Executive Order will not strengthen our national security, but it will leave thousands of families vulnerable to violence and suffering. Our nation has shut its doors to those fleeing violence before. We should not return to those days.
U.S. Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, R-Miami: no response
U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Delray Beach:
I am outraged by @RealDonaldTrump’s #MuslimBan. It is illegal & a stain on America. History will judge us for this failure.— Alcee L. Hastings (@RepHastingsFL) January 28, 2017
U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, R-Miami:
I object to the suspension of visas from the seven named countries because we could have accomplished our objective of keeping our homeland safe by immediate implementation of more thorough screening procedures. I do note, however, that at least some individuals will continue to be admitted during this suspension period on a case by case basis and that the suspension period is temporary. In no case should this order be applied to individuals to whom visas have already been issued or who are already permanent legal US residents.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Weston:
.@realdonaldtrump issues executive order blocking refugees on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Remember the St. Louis? #NeverAgain— D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) January 28, 2017
U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Miami Gardens: no response
