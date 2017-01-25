Mother of teen who hanged herself on Facebook: “Naika was my baby girl”

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content) Pause

3:00 Video: 911 call of couple seen having sex on Florida beach

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

1:28 Sex trafficking victims celebrate Christmas freedom

2:36 Miami-Dade police arrest 2 persons involved in the MLK Day shooting where 8 people were shot

2:27 Miami Fire Rescue responds to overdose case

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

2:21 Video catches vandal wrapping bacon on door handle of mosque to offend Muslims

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling