American Dream Miami mega-mall wins preliminary vote before county commission

American Dream Miami sailed through to another political victory on Wednesday as Miami-Dade commissioners granted preliminary approval for the $3 billion retail theme park near Miami Lakes and Hialeah.
In a 11-1 vote, the commission granted American Dream’s request to let the approval process move to Tallahassee before the application comes back to Miami-Dade for a final vote later this year.
“A lot of people would love to have this in their county,” said Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz, whose district includes the American Dream site. “Projects like these don’t happen very often. They rarely happen.”
Triple Five pitched American Dream as an historic opportunity for Miami-Dade to expand its tourism offerings and vie for the family vacationers who currently stream north to Orlando’s theme parks. Opponents branded the project as a new source of low-wage retail jobs that would only draw shopping dollars from existing malls while swamping Northwest Miami-Dade with traffic.
I am not opposed to this project. I see the economic benefit. The question is: at what cost?
Miami-Dade Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava
Wednesday’s vote triggers a state review process that’s expected to take three or four months, with commissioners taking a final vote on the development plan in April or May. The preliminary approval granted Wednesday comes as county officials say they still don’t have a specific plan to rework nearby roadways to accommodate an estimated 70,000 cars a day from the 200-acre American Dream and its sister project, a 340-acre commercial and residential complex to be built in the south by the Graham Cos.
There also isn’t an agreement on how much Triple Five would pay to address transportation issues, and county officials say they have no plan to extend commuter rail to what would be the largest mall in the country.
Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, the lone no vote on the board, said she was concerned that a final vote loomed with so many key issues unresolved.
“It’s not much time, three months. On a very, very complicated development,” she said. “I am not opposed to this project. I see the economic benefit. The question is: at what cost?”
Designed as a larger version of Minnesota’s Mall of America, the six-million-square-foot mall and amusement park would be large enough to include an indoor ski slope, submarine rides and an enclosed water park. Triple Five, owner of the Mall of America, expects 30 million visitors a year and more than 14,000 permanent jobs at the 200-acre complex on a wedge of pastures and wetlands where I-75 meets Florida’s Turnpike.
American Dream’s hiring projections would make the mall Miami-Dade’s largest employment center. An economic-impact report submitted by Triple Five estimates more than 60 percent of the positions would pay less than $25,000 a year.
A lot of people would love to have this in their county. Projects like these don’t happen very often. They rarely happen.
Miami-Dade Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz
A political group launched by the owners of Miami-Dade’s largest existing malls, including Taubman’s Dolphin Mall and General Growth’s Bayside Marketplace, tried to block the American Dream vote by raising the issue of tax money subsidizing the $3 billion project.
While lobbyists for the competing malls had tried to get commissioners to insist on a deed restriction banning public help for American Dream, the board opted to send the application to Tallahassee without any new conditions. Triple Five hasn’t publicly asked for government money in Miami-Dade, but the county’s mayor said in private discussions he’s turned down requests for financial assistance.
The lopsided vote by the 13-member board (commissioners Audrey Edmonson and Jean Monestime did not attend the meeting) followed hours of comments from members of the public on both sides of the debate.
Meryl Fixler brought her grandson, David, to the microphone to say she resented local malls objecting to a company that wants to build an entertainment destination that could be enjoyed by local families.
“I’m tired of going to your malls and sitting in a little pit to play,” said Fixler, who lives in Parkland in Broward County.
Bonnie Cintron, a Miami Lakes resident, said she wouldn’t object to American Dream if it wasn’t moving next door.
“This is a wonderful project. But not where they want to put it,” she said. “Not in a congested area.”
