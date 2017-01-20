Protesters in Miami are enthusiastic but peaceful, at least early on

Hundreds of people unhappy with the election of Donald Trump began a march through downtown Miami Friday night, bringing traffic to a halt in the city’s central business area.
But unlike violent protests earlier in the day in Washington D.C., where windows were broken, cars were set on fire and nearly 100 people were arrested, South Florida’s marchers, at least by early evening, kept the peace.
Many of the early arrivals who gathered on a small platform that leads to the entrance of Bayfront Park in downtown Miami said they came because they felt powerless and disenfranchsied.
Harley Delcogliano, 20, of Miami, carried a hand-made poster that said “Obama treated me right.” She said she voted for Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primary, then Hillary Clinton in the general election and was “devastated” when Trump won.
Another woman who chose not to give her name wore a t-shirt with block letters that had an expletive before Trump’s name.
“As a Chicano, a woman of color and a woman who loves women, I think of Trump as a threat,” she said. “He’s a threat to everyone, even if you don’t feel that way.”
The crowd began trickling into downtown Miami at about 6 p.m. Within an hour speakers were using megaphones to address the small-but-growing crowd.
The crowd, estimated at close to 300, hadn’t yet spilled out onto Biscayne Boulevard — but it was threatening to.
A similar protest in November after Trump won the election drew more than 3,000 people and closed down streets in the same area and on major highways around downtown Miami. Police in November raced ahead of protesters and closed off the roadways to protect them. Dozens watched from the balconies of condos that towered over the scene.
The protest in Miami Friday was one of many spurred in major cities throughout the nation after Trump was sworn in as the 45th president. They began Thursday night in Manhattan, where thousands gathered in a peaceful demonstration against the new administration led by filmmaker Michael Moore and actors Robert DiNiro, Cher and Alec Baldwin.
In San Francisco on Friday, hundreds formed a human chain holding hands against the railing of the Golden Gate Bridge.
Protests in Washington D.C. before and during Friday’s inauguration were more intense, with windows being broken, cars burned, people arrested and police using pepper spray and tear gas only a couple of blocks away from the inauguration parade.
Members of the Anti Trump Action Committee, which organized Friday’s protest in Miami, urged the marchers to obey the law. Leader James M. Fabiano at one point on the group’s Facebook page said he didn’t like what he was seeing in the nation’s capitol.
“We lose our message if we destroy property and riot. Peaceful assembly to protest and resist. No flag burning. Let’s show the world again how the 305 does it like last time,” he wrote.
Comments