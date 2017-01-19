Film about Japan’s Oskar Schindler to be screened Wednesday in Miami Shores

A biopic about Japan’s Oskar Schindler will be screened in Florida on first the time on Wednesday during the Miami Jewish Film Festival.
“Persona Non Grata” will be shown 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at O Cinema Miami Shores, 9806 NE 2 Ave. Tickets are $13.
The film tells the true story of Chiune Sugihara, who served as a Japanese Consul in Lithuania during World War II. “Persona Non Grata” depicts Sugihara’s role in saving the lives of thousands of Jews by issuing them transit visas and helping them flee to Japanese territory from Poland and Lithuania.
Sugihara is the only Japanese person given the designation of “Righteous Among the Nations” by the Israeli government and honored at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem.
Japanese Consul General Ken Okaniwa will speak about Sugihara before the screening. The film is in Japanese and features English subtitles. For more information, visit http://miamijewishfilmfestival.org or call 305-573-7304.
