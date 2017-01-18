Miami-Dade slashes hiring demands for Meek Foundation’s Amazon project

2:07 Palm Beach residents react to President-elect Trump Pause

0:48 Shots disrupt MLK Day celebration

1:49 Father reacts to shooting during MLK Day celebration

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama

0:15 Gunshots are heard during the MLK Day celebration

1:57 Did Florida overpay for private prison contract?

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

1:24 FPL's president says Turkey Point does not endanger our drinking water