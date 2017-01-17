Charges dropped in murder of Orthodox rabbi as he walked to temple

Prosecutors, admitting the weakness of the circumstantial evidence against a Norland High teenager accused of the 2014 murder of a visiting rabbi from New York, announced Tuesday that they were dropping the charges.
“Unfortunately, at this time, the trial team does not believe it can prove [the defendant’s] guilt beyond a reasonable doubt,” prosecutors wrote in a closeout memo declaring their intention to drop the murder charge against Deandre Charles, who was 14 at time of the killing.
Charles was accused of gunning down Rabbi Joseph Raksin during a botched robbery in August 2014. Raksin, an Orthodox rabbi who was visiting from Brooklyn, was shot as he walked to a northeast Miami-Dade synagogue for Saturday services. On the Jewish holy day, Raksin was neither driving nor carrying any valuables.
A witness to the killing said he saw two men fleeing the scene of the murder, but Charles was the only one ever charged. The closeout memo says the investigation is still open.
The decision to drop the charges, triggered by weaknesses in DNA and cellphone evidence as well as other problems, according to prosecutors, seems certain to roil the tight-knit Orthodox Jewish community of Northeast Miami-Dade, which was stunned by the murder.
“I’m still in shock,’’ said Yona Lunger, a well-known activist in the local Jewish community. “I am trying to find out the details as to why they dropped the case.’’
But Adam Goodman, one of Charles’ attorneys, said the decision — announced by surprise late Tuesday afternoon — was inevitable.
“This isn’t surprising at all,” Goodman told the Miami Herald. “These problems with the evidence have been there all along. They should never have arrested Deandre, ever. It’s sad for the next of kin, the Raksin family, and it’s sad for Deandre.”
Comments