Two dead, one wounded in Redland shooting in South Dade

Two people were killed and one seriously wounded in a shooting in Redland in South Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon, police said.
The incident happened around 4 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, which said it took the wounded from the scene 20200 SW 198th Ave. to Jackson South as a trauma alert.
WPLG-Channel 10 reported after 5 p.m. that a suspect has surrendered.
#BREAKING Suspect surrenders after allegedly killing 2 people and shooting another in SW Miami-Dade https://t.co/BpnAGS95n6 pic.twitter.com/VM2a4z5oTi— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 12, 2017
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
