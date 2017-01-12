Miami-Dade County

January 12, 2017 4:59 PM

Two dead, one wounded in Redland shooting in South Dade

By David J. Neal and Carli Teproff

Two people were killed and one seriously wounded in a shooting in Redland in South Miami-Dade on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, which said it took the wounded from the scene 20200 SW 198th Ave. to Jackson South as a trauma alert.

WPLG-Channel 10 reported after 5 p.m. that a suspect has surrendered.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.

