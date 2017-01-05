From condemnation to a surprise courtship: Miami-Dade politicians pursue Donald Trump’s good graces

0:30 Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court Pause

1:22 MIA official arrested on $5 million scam

2:03 West Perrine fatal shooting

2:20 Scoop FM host Pierre-Paul discussing the arrest of former coup leader

2:39 Adam Gase discussing the past Dolphins season

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

0:40 Dolphins WR Landry prepares for playoffs

1:31 Dolphins Ajayi: 'We have players too'

1:16 Fins OC Christensen talks Tannehill being ruled out