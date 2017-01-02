Suspects remain on loose in Miami New Year’s shooting that injured seven

Just before 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day, gunmen in a dark blue sedan stopped in front of a bright pink home in northwest Miami-Dade and opened fire on a group of adults and kids who were outside.
Miami-Dade police believe four or five males were in the newer model vehicle, which fled from the scene at Northwest 81st Street and Northwest 14th Avenue in Miami’s West Little River neighborhood. They left behind seven injured victims, including three teenagers. Six were in stable condition Monday at local hospitals. A 17-year-old girl, Tamyra Milfort, remained in critical condition.
One neighbor told the Miami Herald she thought she heard fireworks outside at the time of the shooting. She wasn’t sure what had happened when police and paramedics arrived and taped off the block, thinking perhaps there had been an accident.
“I heard firecrackers — that’s what I thought they were,” said Shannon McGowan, who lives across the street. “Then I saw some kids running back into the house.”
Bullet casings were gone and the neighborhood was quiet on Monday morning. Shreds of police tape and a few latex gloves lay in the grass. Drops of dried blood, each about the size of a penny, spotted the sidewalk near the scene of the violence, ending at an unused triage tag left behind by emergency responders
Police released the names of the other victims:
▪ Tekeiki Tayor, 43
▪ Alfredo Hudson, 30
▪ Ramont Gage, 15
▪ Dewayne Hammet, 18
▪ Aaliyah Barr, 17
▪ Shaquanna Ross, 20
The motive had not yet been determined. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at 305-471-8477.
