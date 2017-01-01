Seven people injured in New Year’s Day drive-by shooting

A New Year’s Day shooting left seven people injured in Miami-Dade’s West Little River neighborhood Sunday evening.
Police said the victims were standing outside a house at Northwest 81st Street and Northwest 14th Avenue around 6 p.m. when a car pulled up to the home and someone inside opened fire.
Three of the victims are teenagers. Six of the victims are in stable condition. A 17-year-old is in critical condition.
Police believe there may be more than one suspect. They did not give a description of the suspect’s vehicle.
