For mega-mall project, a fight over how quickly Miami-Dade’s roads can be ready

0:30 Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court Pause

7:30 Plundering a small town

1:32 Scene of tragedy: Pitcher José Fernandez dies on the water

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring

1:20 The United States of Powerball

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio