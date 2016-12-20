Miami über-donor eyes Florida Democratic Party chairmanship after local election

Following weeks of acrimony and intrigue, a divided Miami-Dade Democratic Party named Coconut Grove developer Stephen Bittel to a local leadership position over former state Sen. Dwight Bullard late Tuesday night — priming the progressive donor for a run at the state party chairmanship and potentially furthering fractions within the party.
Bittel, who was forced by party rules to seek the lowly position of Miami-Dade County state committeeman in order to run for Florida Democratic Party chairman next month, cut a polarizing path to the position. Amid a smattering of boos and cheers, he sought Tuesday to unify a segment of liberal activists who accused local leaders of engineering his ascension to power and slighting Bullard, a longtime face of the party.
“The urgent need for progressive activism runs in my veins, runs in my family,” Bittel said to a crowd of hundreds packed into the cavernous former Wynwood headquarters of the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign. “This will be my first and last election … It’s time to bring everyone together.”
With 413 votes cast in a field of eight, Bittel beat Bullard — who missed Tuesday’s event to attend a cruise with his family — by a count of 250 to 161. He’ll now face Alan Clendenin in a bid to take control of the state party.
“It’s time for a change,” said Bittel, who made his fortune as chairman of Terranova Corp., a Miami commercial real estate firm.
Tuesday’s special election received national attention due both to its relevance for the state party, and the friction it created among rivaling factions and Democratic leaders. In order to run as a statewide party leader, a candidate must first win a spot locally.
Bittel, co-chair of the party’s national finance committee, drew support from Democrat heavyweights like national party chair heir apparent Keith Ellison, D-Minnesota, and the Florida Education Association. Supporters saw him as the kind of powerful and successful businessman needed to steer Florida Democrats forward in the wake of a devastating election cycle.
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ political committee, Our Revolution, backed Bullard. And several Democrats contended that Bittel — a member of a private progressive donor group called the Florida Alliance — represented a step in the wrong direction for a party too caught up in money and power. Bullard’s backers pushed to stop Tuesday’s election, arguing that local leaders had improperly worked to make Bittel eligible to campaign for a party spot and intentionally scheduled a vote on a night when Bullard was known to be out of town.
“I’ve seen this movie before,” said Chris Norwood, a local political consultant who spoke for Bullard. “We need to win elections. It doesn’t take money. It takes votes.”
Bittel will now run against Clendenin, who lost a local party election in Hillsboro County and, as Bittel remarked Tuesday, reportedly moved into a trailer in Bradford County in northern Florida to win a local post in order to run for state party chair. Bittel said both he and Bullard did what they had to do to become eligible for the statewide post, but the party should change its rules.
“Neither I nor Dwight would be able to run tonight if we didn’t follow the rules,” he said, before seeking to bring the boisterous crowd together. “This isn’t the Clinton party. It isn’t the Sanders party. It’s the Democratic Party.”
