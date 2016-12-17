Digital ads on tap for Miami-Dade bus stops in swap for ‘smart’ kiosks that offer free Wi-Fi

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami Pause

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

1:26 Miami says goodbye to Jose Fernandez

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

1:56 Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about the Heat's loss to the LA Clippers

0:29 Surveillance video shows theft at Davie Sprint store

1:35 La La Land

1:52 Booker T. Washington QB Daniel Richardson on winning South Florida Player of the Year