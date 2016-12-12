South Miami Hospital heart doctor denies fraud charges

9:32 Miami-Dade Police release body-cam footage of arrest of woman in wheelchair Pause

1:36 Cellphone footage shows arrest of woman in wheelchair

0:51 Car fire in Doral

0:21 Puppy transfixed by invasive green iguana

1:50 Gov. Rick Scott lifts a Zika transmission zone

1:21 Tour the Burger Museum by Burger Beast

1:24 Miami police offer holiday shopping safety tips

0:39 Motorcycle daredevil pops wheelies on a Miami causeway

0:58 New trolley route in Miami Beach

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election