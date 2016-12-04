Man stabs his wife to death and then turns himself in, police say

A man was charged with second-degree murder after police say he used a knife to stab his wife of 10 years to death.
Rolando Garcia, 53, was being held on Sunday with no bond at Miami-Dade's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
Police say a family member found Barbara Diaz, 44, lying in the driveway of her home, 10770 SW 43th Ter., bleeding at about 3 p.m. Friday. She was dead at the scene.
Meanwhile, a man showed up to a nearby fire station in a car that matched the description of one at the home and “made some statements” to rescue members, police said at the time. Initially, police did not reveal the relationship between the man and Barbara Diaz.
On Sunday, police said Garcia “confessed to investigators to killing his wife.”
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
