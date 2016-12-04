Deportation officer sentenced after $2.4 million found in bag of diapers

A former deportation officer was sentenced Wednesday to three years and one month in prison, plus three years in supervised release after pleading guilty in a case involving more than $2.4 million found by customs agents at Miami International Airport in the luggage of two women with whom he had just arrived June 4 from the Dominican Republic.
Luis de Jesús Alonzo, 44, expressed sorrow in a brief statement in court after U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore sentenced him in his courtroom in downtown Miami.
“I have been in law enforcement for years, with no criminal conduct before I made a bad choice that day," Alonzo said in court. “I have had an impeccable record, a record that reflects a totally different person from the one that day."
Judge Moore said that while he did not disagree with Alonzo's self-analysis, "every time a law enforcement officer engages in criminal behavior it undermines public confidence in law enforcement."
The sentence marked the end of the money case involving Alonzo which drew media attention after Customs and Border Protection officers at MIA found the money hidden in bags of pampers and baby towels in the luggage of the two women. They did not find any money in Alonzo's baggage, but he did sign the customs declaration that made no mention of the $2.4 million.
The group had just returned from Puerto Plata in the la Dominican Repúblic. Alonzo, a deportation officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, was accompanying Milka Alfaro with whom he had a young daughter, and Alfaro's mother Mildrey González. The two women have been linked by investigators to a separate Medicare fraud case.
Comments