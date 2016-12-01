Fidel Castro: Unwitting father of modern Miami

3:07 Over 50-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe Pause

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

0:44 Caribbean Princess cruise ship used 'magic pipe' to dump dirty water

1:47 Castro caravan passes through Santa Clara in central Cuba (Spanish)

1:05 DeVante Parker on game winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams

1:34 Dolphins' Maxwell talks about facing former team Seattle

1:33 Miami Dolphins DT Earl Mitchell talks with media after OTAs

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

0:52 Would-be robber fires at victim, but hits bulletproof glass