For $5,000, you can see Madonna dressed as a clown. Oh yes, she’ll sing.

This year, the love child of Madonna and Art Basel will be a $5,000-a-pop, clown-themed performance at a modern re-envisioning of Rome’s Pantheon.
Did you expect any less during Miami’s Art Week extravaganza?
Madonna is hosting a benefit gala Dec. 2 in mid-Miami Beach’s art-centric Faena District — and she’s reviving her intimate “Tears of a Clown” performance for the occasion.
First debuted as a then-one off — and reportedly disorganized — concert at Melbourne, Australia’s Forum Theatre in March, the second iteration will take place at Miami Beach’s Faena Forum and promises a combination of stand-up comedy, conversation and singing. The Forum, an unconventional, geometric, catch-all art and exhibition space, opens next week in time for the international art fair.
Madonna’s concert, and accompanying dinner and art auction, benefits her non-profit organization Raising Malawi. Proceeds will support the organization’s latest project, The Mercy James Pediatric Surgery Hospital in Malawi, as well as art and education initiatives for impoverished children in the southeastern African nation. Madonna will be auctioning pieces from her personal art collection, including a Picasso and memorabilia, according to a spokesman for the show.
Talk show host James Corden will moderate the gala, which will also feature appearances by native South Floridian singer Ariana Grande, comedian Chris Rock and actor Sean Penn. About 500 attendees are expected.
If that’s not intimate enough for you, tickets are still available for a VIP cocktail reception and meet-and-greet with Madonna herself. But rubbing elbows with the Queen of Pop comes at a cool $150,000.
To get VIP or general tickets — those have a $5,000 price tag — contact faena@raisingmalawievent.com.
