It's the end for ‘West End,’ a new neighborhood name few seemed to like

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area Pause

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

1:58 Miami Marine Stadium: Save Your Seat

2:20 Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez gives his victory speech Tuesday after defeating Raquel Regalado

1:36 Haitians pick a president

3:29 WWI and WWII off the Coast of North Carolina: U-boats' success

1:04 Ryan Tannehill talks about team coming together to defeat the Rams

2:17 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins victory over the Rams