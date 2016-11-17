David Beckham group tries to jump-start Miami stadium push

1:42 Man yells 'Trump' at Starbucks employee in Miami area Pause

1:43 Treatment center offers relief from lice

1:02 Christmas Comes Early to Guantánamo

0:44 Fight outside bar broken up by a crashing car

2:06 Adam Beasley recaps Dolphins late victory over the Jets

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

1:38 Proud Marine, age 98, hopes to be here for next election

1:01 Anti-Donald Trump protesters chant "not my president"

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain Medicine