Proposed Design District garage in working-class neighborhood: boon or insult?

0:23 Video shows cement truck overturning near gas station Pause

0:21 Armed man robs Miami Family Dollar Store

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

2:46 Donald Trump's loudest attacks on foreigners

1:36 Wife of man under deportation order fights for his freedom

3:26 Your Wish Book donations make a difference. Here's how.

7:29 Video: Mayor Carlos Gimenez talks about the budget, transportation and legalization of Uber

1:33 Feds break up largest Medicare scam in U.S. history

1:22 MIA official arrested on $5 million scam